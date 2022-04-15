Saturn, rings and satellites. Images taken by the Cassini spacecraft.
Imagem credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/ (Precessed by: Kevin M. Gill)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681629796826005504.
Saturn, rings and satellites. Images taken by the Cassini spacecraft.
Imagem credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/ (Precessed by: Kevin M. Gill)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681629796826005504.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, April 15th, 2022 at 12:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.