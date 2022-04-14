lies:

I wrote ‘I Would’ in a moment where I thought I did not want to be where I was. With the ocean as my only consolation, I sang to my future and the reminder that darkness always breaks, realizing I could orient myself toward that promise. Singing this song with Apartment Sessions in Iceland, I revisited my endless gratitude for the Earth and all she provides, but this time I was singing to my present self and my fellow humans, in awe of a life that had delivered me to that moment. — Erin Bentlage

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681531961897074688.

Tags: i would, erin bentlage, reblogging myself because the 2359 crew is too small an audience, i wanted it to have at least one note.