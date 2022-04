Interstitial ads that autoplay loud, annoying music while I’m scrolling peacefully through my dash?

Um, hey, @staff, can we have a word? I know you’re struggling to figure out how to monetize (still! it is to boggle) but this is extremely Wrong, and it is worrisome that whoever is in charge of the decision-making these days didn’t realize that before rolling it out.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681476644675911680.