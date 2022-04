maddcultureis:

1 – i exclusively use tumblr on mobile 2 – i mostly use tumblr on mobile, but sometimes desktop 3 – i use tumblr equally on both mobile and desktop 4 – i mostly use tumblr on desktop, but sometimes mobile 5 – i exclusively use tumblr on desktop

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681210559264342016.

Tags: 2.