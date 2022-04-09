Daybreak. 5:58 to 6:15 am, Feb 26, 2022. 18° F, feels like 8° F. Cove Island Park, Stamford, CT. (@dkct25 on Instagram)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681067379185336320.
Disclaimer: See domain name.