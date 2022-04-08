If you follow me and read the tags you’ve seen me whining about my failure to ever actually see a Northern Pygmy-Owl. I’d heard them 8 or 9 times over the last few years. Just never seen one.
Until this morning.🙂
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/680995465133719552.
Tags: birds, youtube, nopo.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, April 8th, 2022 at 12:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS)
and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.