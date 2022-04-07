lichenaday:

Ramalina complanata

Bumpy Ramalina

Ramalinas kinda just look … however the fuck they want. And I really respect them for that. They vary in shape and size and color and they often look really similar to each other and other genera and families. Like, I could give you a description of R. complanata, but TBH, it would probably never actually look like that in the wild. It’s bumpy, it has flattened, strappy branches, with apothecia at the branch ends. Oh yeah, and it’s green. R. complanata grows on the bark of deciduous trees. Because it has previously been confused with other species, the extent of its range is uncertain, but it has been recorded in tropical and subtropical regions of North, Central, and South America. And it is perfect just the way it is, however it is.

