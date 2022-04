dduane:

gamwthnzwhmou: Reblog if you had a Tumblr for 5+ years (chuckle) Joined 2008.

I feel like I’ve been around here for a while. Still, it’s humbling to realize that when I arrived Tumblr Mom had already been here for 6 years.

