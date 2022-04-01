«

ousia-poetica:

I assert that to know beauty, we must first fall in love. Fine Art Paintings by Richard J Oliver

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/680342587727560704.

Tags: pretty sure I've been to some of these places.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.