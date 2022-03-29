«
awardseason:

JESSICA CHASTAIN
Best Actress in a Leading Role, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Portraits by Mark Seliger

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/680077396155695104.

