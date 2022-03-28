An interesting metric of how much I value your blog: how many posts in a row about something I’m not interested in I’m willing to scroll through in my dash.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/679977748527284224.
An interesting metric of how much I value your blog: how many posts in a row about something I’m not interested in I’m willing to scroll through in my dash.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/679977748527284224.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 28th, 2022 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.