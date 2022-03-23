mostlythemarsh:

To Life

I love the way you document the seasons of NB/NS (or however an actual local would abbreviate where you live). We have weird (from a northeastern North America perspective) phenology where I live, where the annual cycle of grow and flower and fruit and die back is more about when there’s rain (in the winter/spring) than what the temperature is outside, and plants will flower at different times throughout the year as a way of divvying up the available pollinators.

But where you are it’s fucking winter and then it’s fucking spring, and so on. And I don’t know; it’s just cool to follow your blog and see these little snapshots from throughout the year, and after a few years of it it’s like, oh, right: it’s snowdrop time.

Good stuff. Thanks.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/679554556658614272.

