valeria2067:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Captain Kirk!

Fun fact: The date is based on Shatner’s RL birthday, which he and I share. He turned 91 yesterday, while I turned 60.

Happy belated birthday to us, your local nonagenarian/sexagenarian mischief makers.

Tags: oldest person on tumblr, one day it will be true, if I’m very lucky.