lies: lies: anonsally: I had hoped to go birdwatching with a friend today, but she ended up being too busy, so I decided not to drive anywhere and just went birdwatching in my own neighborhood (as usual). However, it was earlier in the afternoon than usual for me to set out (a little before 3) and I stayed out for over 2 hours. I saw many of the usual suspects, but also a few birds I hardly ever see, and exciting behavior in several: Keep reading Spectacular! That you’re entering breeding codes in eBird is great. Those are sometimes misused by people, but it sounds to me like all of the behaviors you reported were reported correctly. See here if you haven’t already for more details: https://support.ebird.org/en/support/solutions/articles/48000837520-ebird-breeding-and-behavior-codes Justyn Stahl did a great online talk for Los Angeles Birders last week on “eBird best practices”; I highly recommend watching it if you have the time. See here for that: https://youtu.be/kPYCngnmId0 eBird Breeding and Behavior Codes One good way to gain experience with a species pair is to browse the top-rated photos in eBird for each species. Here’s HOFI in California: https://ebird.org/media/catalog?taxonCode=houfin&sort=rating_rank_desc&mediaType=p®ionCode=US-CA And here’s PUFI in California: https://ebird.org/media/catalog?taxonCode=purfin&sort=rating_rank_desc&mediaType=p®ionCode=US-CA Sibley talks about the following differences in the adult males: HOFI: * orange-red brightest on the forehead and malar * pale grayish auriculars * brownish with indistinct streaks on the back * streaked flanks PUFI: * reddish head * reddish with indistinct streaks on the back * dingy brown below, especially on the sides of the breast Media Search – eBird and Macaulay Library Media Search – eBird and Macaulay Library ooh, I didn’t know you could filter for location. I’m always irritated that Merlin shows me photos taken in Ohio and Pennsylvania even for species that have very different eastern and western versions. Thanks! As for that finch, I’m still not sure which it was. Even looking at the photos, I don’t feel confident that I would be able to identify it correctly. Sometimes it is clearly a house finch based on the shade of red. But not always, and in poor light I might not be able to use that. Besides which, when it’s not clearly a house finch, that doesn’t necessarily mean it clearly isn’t one! And we certainly have more house finches than purple finches around here.

More data points helps. If you have 5 or 6 different characteristics to run through it can help when an individual bird has one or two that are ambiguous or even point the “wrong” way.

I’ve been thinking lately about the meta-problem of how to identify difficult bird species, because this month’s and next month’s meeting for the bird club I’m part of is on “Better Identifications.” One point I made in this month’s meeting is that while birders at different levels of experience grapple with this for different species, it’s fundamentally the same problem.

An excellent way to get a slam dunk for this particular species pair would be to hear the bird singing, since their songs, though similar, are recognizably different. The Merlin app’s Sound ID feature should be able to distinguish them for you. Actually, I wouldn’t be surprised if Merlin can distinguish them just from their calls.

