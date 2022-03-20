anonsally:

I had hoped to go birdwatching with a friend today, but she ended up being too busy, so I decided not to drive anywhere and just went birdwatching in my own neighborhood (as usual). However, it was earlier in the afternoon than usual for me to set out (a little before 3) and I stayed out for over 2 hours. I saw many of the usual suspects, but also a few birds I hardly ever see, and exciting behavior in several: Keep reading

Spectacular! That you’re entering breeding codes in eBird is great. Those are sometimes misused by people, but it sounds to me like all of the behaviors you reported were reported correctly. See here if you haven’t already for more details: https://support.ebird.org/en/support/solutions/articles/48000837520-ebird-breeding-and-behavior-codes

Justyn Stahl did a great online talk for Los Angeles Birders last week on “eBird best practices”; I highly recommend watching it if you have the time. See here for that: https://youtu.be/kPYCngnmId0

