👌

Yeah, I work at one of the other SoCal CSUs and I’m very aware of the weird ass history behind the property for CSUCI! I have known people who were confined there. It’s really funky.

PS. It’s also a beautiful campus!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/679192260893655040.

Tags: birds, also, buor, this is just down the road from where i live.