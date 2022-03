destinationtoast:

dagney: mutant-distraction: microscopic view of snow This is actually an art installation made of paper by Rogan Brown Oh, wow… Just looked him up, and he does paper sculptures based on scientific topics, and they are incredible! Looks like this is part of the magic circle series, based on the human biome.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/678171999844139008.