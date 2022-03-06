apoemaday:

by Louise Glück

The great man turns his back on the island.

Now he will not die in paradise

nor hear again

the lutes of paradise among the olive trees,

by the clear pools under the cypresses. Time

begins now, in which he hears again

that pulse which is the narrative

sea, at dawn when its pull is strongest.

What has brought us here

will lead us away; our ship

sways in the tinted harbor water.

Now the spell is ended.

Give him back his life,

sea that can only move forward.

