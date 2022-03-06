dduane:

…Mostly I try to stay out of that on Tumblr, but needs must when the Lone One drives. :/

If any of you know people in Ukraine who are in harm’s way and planning to stay there – then I strongly recommend that you pass on to them the URL of this gent’s Twitter timeline for their attention. He is an expert in urban warfare, and has been spelling out, in the clear, the many ways to give an invading army as much as grief as possible. (As well as mistakes for first-timers not to bother making.)

I want to particularly emphasize here that everybody’s first consideration must obviously be doing everything they can and must to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and (most particularly) breathing. (And gods, I wish this was all over and Ukraine safe and quiet again [as it hasn’t been for years], under the rule of no one but its own people.)

Meantime, those of you who may be there at the moment: I’m thinking about you for a lot of every damn day. Stay strong: be safe.

Слава Україні!