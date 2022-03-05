theditchlillies:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind // dir. Michael Gondry // wr. Michael Kaufman // 2004

“How happy is the blameless vestal’s lot! The world forgetting, by the world forgot. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! Each pray’r accepted, and each wish resign’d.” Alexander Pope // “Eloisa to Abelard”

“ It’s one thing to wash that man right outta your hair, and another to erase him from your mind. "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” imagines a scientific procedure that can obliterate whole fields of memory – so that, for example, Clementine can forget that she ever met Joel, let alone fell in love with him. “Is there any danger of brain damage?” the inventor of the process is asked. “Well,” he allows, in his most kindly voice, “technically speaking, the procedure is brain damage.”

The movie is a labyrinth created by the screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, whose “Being John Malkovich” and “Adaptation” were neorealism compared to this. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet play Joel and Clementine, in a movie that sometimes feels like an endless series of aborted Meet Cutes. That they lose their minds while all about them are keeping theirs is a tribute to their skill; they center their characters so that we can actually care about them even when they’re constantly losing track of their own lives. (“My journal,” Joel observes oddly, “is … just blank.”)

The movie is a radical example of Maze Cinema, that style in which the story coils back upon itself, redefining everything and then throwing it up in the air and redefining it again. To reconstruct it in chronological order would be cheating.

If you think this makes the movie sound penetrable, you have no idea. As the movie opens, Joel is seized with an inexplicable compulsion to ditch work and take the train to Montauk, and on the train he meets Clementine. For all they know they have never seen each other before, but somehow there’s a connection, a distant shadow of deja vu. During the course of the film, which moves freely, dizzyingly, forward and backward in time, they will each experience fragmentary versions of relationships they had, might have had, or might be having.

Kaufman’s mission seems to be the penetration of the human mind. The insight of “Eternal Sunshine” is that, at the end of the day, our memories are all we really have, and when they’re gone, we’re gone. “ Roger Ebert // 2004

Cast:

Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, and Elijah Wood

Source:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind movie review (2004) | Roger Ebert