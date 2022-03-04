stinkyofficial:

first of the year song sparrow singing outside my kitchen window this morning, maybe it’s all worth it actually

The kind of quality birb content I come here for.

Also, noting that in biogeographically obsessive terms this might imply that the esteemed @stinkyofficial lives in the orange part of the map:

I guess it’s also possible they live in the purple. But I live in the purple, and at least around here you can hear song sparrows singing year-round. Though it’s true they get more insistent about it (if you can call it insistence to foist beauty on a hitherto-less-beautiful world) when the spring kicks in, so maybe that’s what they mean.

Tags: birds, sosp.