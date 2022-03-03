wesward-art:

[image description: Meme re-draw of what I think was originally a Succession screencap. Thierry Zoreaux Is curled up on the ground, head hung between his knees looking dejected. Isaac McAdoo stands behind him, leaning on his shoulders looking something between angry and supportive. Jan Maas stands above him, head out of frame, with one hand on Zoreaux’s head and the other scrolling on his phone.] back to meme re-draws, lads

Tags: 2359, just noting the weirdness, of being in both fandoms enough, to get the references, but also feeling like, this particular venn diagram intersection, is probably one I’ll never see again.