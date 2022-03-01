«

lovewillthaw-j:I love how Antonio returns the support to Mirabel…

lovewillthaw-j:

I love how Antonio returns the support to Mirabel that she gave to him!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/677556699336523776.

Tags: encanto.

