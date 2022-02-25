anonsally:

(I mean, they're not actually new birds. They're just new to me.)

In a fun bit of synchronicity, today I specifically set out to try to see greater scaups. They’re pretty rare around here, and for various reasons I’ve had a bit of a love-hate relationship with them for years. I’ve tended to see them only when a better birder was on hand to point out the differences between the lots of lessers we routinely get and the much smaller number of greaters that are sometimes sprinkled amongst them. But that sort of sloth will not cut it when the competition has displaced me from the top ranks of the county-year listers, so this morning I set out to see if I could pick out the couple of female greaters that have been hanging out with the lesser flock on UCSB’s campus lagoon.

And I did! 🙂

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/677225725055598593.

Tags: birds, grsc.