«

mybeingthere:

Jamie Wyeth, Ice Storm, Maine. 

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675491842505179136.

Tags: birds, cora.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, February 6th, 2022 at 6:47 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.