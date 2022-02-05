occasionallybirds:

Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (Sphyrapicus varius) with a row of the sap wells he has chiseled into the tree. January 27, 2022 Southeastern Pennsylvania I just found out that this is the only migratory woodpecker in my region, and I won’t be seeing them during breeding season.

Tags: birds, ybsa, got my county-year ybsa just yesterday, rare sapsuckers are good chase prospects, b/c they drill their wells, and then return to the same tree to drink from them day after day, so in the eBird era, if people include sufficient detail in their reports, you can just go to that tree, and wait.