artisticexistential:

Claude Monet said, “Everyone discusses my art and pretends to understand, as if it were necessary to understand, when it is simply necessary to love.” and Vincent Van Gogh said, “The way to know life is to love many things.” and “If I am worth something later, I am worth something now.” and Kurt Vonnegut said, “If this isn’t nice, I don’t know what is.” and Fyodor Dostoevsky said, “Compassion was the most important, perhaps the sole law of human existence.” and James Wright said, “God, sometimes I am so happy I don’t know what to do with me.” and I am really working on this happiness.