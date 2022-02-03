«

shuturquiznakk:

thank these men for sparing 6 kids daddy issues and being amazing husbands

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675241697041678336.

Tags: encanto.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 11:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.