«
»

nikita-mearss:

Fluffy and super chill Chispi and her capybabies

+ bonus

image

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675030928517693440.

Tags: encanto.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 at 4:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.