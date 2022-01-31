Here’s a neat little oddity if you like Proggy-Folky-Acidy Rock. From the YT poster:

Here is a copy of the very limited issue of `Carol Of Harvest` on the German `Brutkasten` label (ST 850004), this shows the original issue of which only 200 copies were pressed (there was a later 90`s repress Cat number K850004 same label but this can be identified by the cat number on the run out groove), a copy sold in 2013 for £2923, classified as Folk Prog Rock it sounds very similar in style to `Mellow Candle` & early `Renaissance`. Definitely worth looking out for and the music is great too.

Why not subscribe as I post rarities regularly!

Side 1

1. Put on Your Nightcap (titled `Close To The Edge` on the sleeve) 0:00

2. You & Me 16:04

Side 2

1. Somewhere (titled `Somewhere at the End of Our Rainbow` on the sleeve) 18:45

2. Dreary Eyes (titled `Teary Eyes` on the sleeve) 25:16

3. Try a Little Bit 29:33

Founded in Cadolzburg, Bayern, Germany in 1978 by Alex Schmierer. One of the many German bands to release a single album on a private label and watch it grow into a collector’s dream. Carol of Harvest played a dreamy blend of Progressive Rock and Folk with female vocals that might be compared with Mellow Candle and early Clannad mixed with Jane, Pentangle and Renaissance. The music has the added edge of long arrangements with Moog synth and acid guitar solos, and in reality has little to do with Krautrock. Information on the band members is very hard to find, helping to shroud this hard to find album with an air of mystery.