I’ve realised that it’s not just the thottiness of Guillermo’s season 3 Bodyguard/Slayer outfit that makes it great, it’s also the fuck-off levels of defiance it embodies.

The major blood vessels in a human body – i.e. the place a vampire would go for – are in the neck, wrists, and inner thighs. All Guillermo’s wardrobe choices show how aware of this he is: his standard “uniform” covers him from neck to feet, he infiltrates the wellness cult in a long-sleeved, tight-necked hoodie and leggings under his shorts, and even at Celeste’s he never takes off the turtleneck. He’s constantly keeping the most vulnerable parts of himself out of sight, presumably as a placebo of protection akin to hiding under the duvet so the boogeyman can’t get you.

Then his slayer outfit comes along with it’s rolled sleeves and open collar and throws all that out of the window – suddenly he’s hanging around whole crowds of vampires (notably not just the one’s he trusts) with his wrists and/or neck exposed. This on it’s own would convey a come-get-me kinda vibe (which it still does, in vampire terms it’s slutty as hell and we love that for him) but then you add in the arsenal of lethal weapons he adds to the ensemble and suddenly this unassuming little familiar is both the bait and the trap all at once. This outfit speaks volumes, and what it’s saying to every vampire in his radius is fuck around and find out.

Guillermo has power over these predators now, and he wants them to know it.