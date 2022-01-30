slasherdean:

slasherdean: honestly i just think we all need to slow down like. im serious. when was the last time you read a book and paid attention to every word and actually tried to absorb what you were reading. when was the last time you saw a piece of art and considered the hours it took to bring it into fruition. when was the last time you closed your eyes when listening to an album for a first time and kept them closed until the final song ended. have you gone to the park lately just to watch the birds fly from perch to perch? have you stopped to count your blessings?

Tags: def. good on one of those, the others are more hit-and-miss, but on that one I’m rock solid.