shipwreckedcomedy:

Tonight’s the night! The Local Haunt, an original pilot by @seanpersaud & @sineadpersaud inspired by their time working in museums in Salem, Massachusetts while growing up, and workshopped during the 2018 Sundance New Voices Writer’s Lab.

Featuring Jaime Lyn Beatty, Parvesh Cheena, Julia Cho, Tom DeTrinis, @hartgracesarah, Jason Huber, Tara Perry, @seanpersaud, @sineadpersaud, William Joseph Stribling, @marykatewiles, & Jimmy Wong. Art by Sarah Kieley, original theme by Dylan Glatthorn, & sound design by Lizzie Goldsmith.

Tickets go live at 5 pm Pacific tonight! And if you get the “Deluxe” version, join Sean and Sinéad for a livestream talkback at 6 pm Pacific!