fthgurdy:

by ‘indifferent atheist’ i mean I don’t care I don’t want a religion or belief in a deity and I’m not seeking one, I’m also completely okay with whatever anyone believes about that stuff, it’s none of my business. It’s obvious that I can’t know for sure, but I don’t care about the mystery of the afterlife or creation. I’m definitely not going to get upset about others caring, either.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/674631678284693504.

Tags: but this, not that you were asking, as long as we’re sharing.