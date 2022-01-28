« ober-affen-geil:inquisitorhierarch: i-gwarth: elvellontrash: shout out to Karl Urban as Eomer for…
»

scientistshateher:

Me, reblogging from anyone I don’t follow: I’m introducing diversity into the gene pool. This will make my mutuals’ dashes stronger and healthier.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/674630782075191296.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 6:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.