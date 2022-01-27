«

mickyswildlifeexploring:

I may have gone a bit winter black-headed gull mad these last few days so I may have a whole stack of these drawings to spam out

.

.

.

#gull #seagull #blackheadedgull #birdart #birding #bird #nature #wildlifeart #wildlife #watercolour #birddrawing #birdwatching #artistsoninstagram #drawings #art #ukartist #outdoors #illustration #sketchbook #animalart #birdlovers #pen #painting
https://www.instagram.com/p/CZOnpRlqxjS/?utm_medium=tumblr

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/674551075333914624.

Tags: birds, bhgu, bhgu fan art.

