frakintosh:

i’d go out to find some nights in LA, and a lot of nights in SF (depending on the neighborhood) like this. certain soundtracks, entire acts of unwritten movies in the haze and fog. EXT. SHAKESPEARE BRIDGE…EXT. FULTON ST NEAR THE BUNNY MEADOW…EXT. THE PAGE…EXT. STREET BETWEEN RED CORDNER ASIA AND HARVARD/STONE

it’s all in there. does it all just stay in here?

i’d dump it in an upload if i could…source material for some 90th century kid’s diorama.