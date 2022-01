philotheoristic:

Primeval Chaos

…it was like walking into some long lost past. The explosion of life out of decay was otherworldly. To say there was green everywhere does a disservice to the profuse range of light, shades and color. A light mist moistened everything and the damp scents of decay & spring growth added to the sounds of the forest and made for an intoxicating experience. (new title & descripton)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673932901002428416.