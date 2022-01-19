«

anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch:

okay gonna watch Encanto

so the first 5 minutes already go hard

OH so it’s about being Latine and queer

OH MY GOD THERE ARE COATIS AND TAPIRS

oh, so lin-manuel miranda made this. mhmm, i can see that.

AREPA!!!!!!!!!!

i need a healing arepa con queso like i need an herbal soak at yuubaba’s bath-house.

OHhohohoho, i am in love with luisa?

JOHN LEGUIZAMO!?!?!?!?!?!?

oh wait, this is heartbreaking actually.

well that was moving and cute as fuck.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673863065857671168.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at 10:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.