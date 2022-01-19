anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch: okay gonna watch Encanto so the first 5 minutes already go hard OH so it's about being Latine and queer OH MY GOD THERE ARE COATIS AND TAPIRS oh, so lin-manuel miranda made this. mhmm, i can see that. AREPA!!!!!!!!!! i need a healing arepa con queso like i need an herbal soak at yuubaba's bath-house. OHhohohoho, i am in love with luisa? JOHN LEGUIZAMO!?!?!?!?!?!? oh wait, this is heartbreaking actually. well that was moving and cute as fuck.

