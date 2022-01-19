okay gonna watch Encanto
so the first 5 minutes already go hard
OH so it’s about being Latine and queer
OH MY GOD THERE ARE COATIS AND TAPIRS
oh, so lin-manuel miranda made this. mhmm, i can see that.
AREPA!!!!!!!!!!
i need a healing arepa con queso like i need an herbal soak at yuubaba’s bath-house.
OHhohohoho, i am in love with luisa?
JOHN LEGUIZAMO!?!?!?!?!?!?
oh wait, this is heartbreaking actually.
well that was moving and cute as fuck.
