Too often, people think that solving the world’s problems is based on conquering the earth, rather than touching the earth, touching ground.
Chögyam Trungpa
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673823352912265216.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673823352912265216.
