Some photos I took in the last few days, most of which I spent hiding from crowds near Mammoth Lakes.

That’s an old Jeffrey pine and the last light on Bloody Mountain from when I was walking Rory last evening, and Rory himself having fun in Macleod Lake earlier that day. Then there’s an old, lightning-scarred lodgepole pine from the Heart Lake trail today. I really liked that tree.

The rest are flowers along the trail today: mariposa lily, larkspur, manzanita, scarlet gilia, Indian paintbrush, Western blue flax, and a not-quite-focused shot of some cute little blue jobs I have no idea about; maybe some kind of phlox?

Edit: anonsally suggests forget-me-not for the mystery flower, and it certainly looks good from a few images I’ve managed to google up via the condo’s spotty wifi. So I’ll tentatively go with something in the genus Myosotis. Thanks!

The trail was almost empty because everyone was at the parade in town. Way to go, fellow humans.