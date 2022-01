kirain:

So I was looking at Mirabel’s skirt and I noticed something interesting. All around the skirt are little patterns that match each one of her family members.

encanto, have to give it more time, but I suspect, this is my new favorite disney feature, with apologies to tangled, number two, out of 60, isn't bad.