«

inthetags:

Reblog and put in the tags what thing makes you cry that no normal person would cry at

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673200163330867200.

Tags: i cried when I saw the apple visual almanac demo, at the 1989 ncga conference.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 11:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.