anthroguard: Feeling all feely about today’s episode? Have a Behind the Scenes-Alysson-is-sass-Lucas-slides-on-floor moment. You’re welcome Class!

Haha. I don’t normally reblog AoJE stuff that’s out-of-world (because Real), but the mental image of these two circling forever like Pirates of the Caribbean animatronics is too good to pass up. It makes me want to drift past them in a little boat.

Omg. And now I want that: an Autobiography of Jane Eyre dark ride, à la Disneyland. Or since I’m dreaming, a whole Webseries Storybook Land, with Lydia Bennet’s Wild Ride to Vegas, the I Didn’t Write This Spinny Kiss Teacups, and a Kissing in the Rain Ride, where you’d be carried past scenes of Lily and James kissing in never-ending downpours, then snarking on each other post-“cut”, before the final scene where they kiss on the porch as the music swells before you emerge into daylight.

I’d ride that one again and again. I don’t care how long the line is.