njnavyguy:

Fun fact: As a high-school kid I was sailing with a non-sailor friend on a delivery trip (San Diego to LA, I think it was) and we passed the Eagle sailing in the opposite direction. It was awesome. I felt weirdly proud that I was able to give my (military obsessed) friend (who was already hyper-focused on going to Annapolis, which he ended up doing) not only a nautical adventure, but one that featured a breathtaking close-quarters flyby of a full-rigged service academy training ship.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/672845657706496000.

Tags: eagle, random memories of high school me.