wildishmazz: 27 + 48 is

30 + 45 is

70 + 5 is

75 30 – x = 27 X = 3 Add 3 to twenty-seven and take 3 away from 48. Get 30 and 45. 45 + 30 = 75

7 + 8 = 15

20 + 40 = 60

60 + 15 = 75

