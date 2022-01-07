27 + 48 is
30 + 45 is
70 + 5 is
75
30 – x = 27
X = 3
Add 3 to twenty-seven and take 3 away from 48. Get 30 and 45.
45 + 30 = 75
7 + 8 = 15
20 + 40 = 60
60 + 15 = 75
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/672734706920538112.
