icouldwritebooks:

wildishmazz:

27 + 48 is
30 + 45 is
70 + 5 is
75

30 – x = 27

X = 3

Add 3 to twenty-seven and take 3 away from 48. Get 30 and 45.

45 + 30 = 75

7 + 8 = 15

20 + 40 = 60

60 + 15 = 75

