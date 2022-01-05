«

Petey, a pygmy owl, finally found his perfect glove! The glove is a falconry glove keychain. (Source: http://ift.tt/2t6fJRK)

Whoever thought to use that particular keychain for that particular purpose deserves a raise

[ID: a pygmy owl sits on a tiny falconry glove that is so small the person wearing it only has their index finger in the glove. The owl looks wide-eyed at the camera. The Alaska Raptor Center logo is in the top right.]

