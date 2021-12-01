John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), Madame Paul Escudier (Louise Lefevre) (1882), oil on canvas.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/669421847133274112.
Tags: all the sargent.
John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), Madame Paul Escudier (Louise Lefevre) (1882), oil on canvas.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/669421847133274112.
Tags: all the sargent.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 8:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.