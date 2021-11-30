fthgurdy:

ecouter-bien: fthgurdy: ecouter-bien: i finally caved and got disney+ to watch get back and my god, don’t let me down really fucking slaps doesn’t it? 100% solid gold song. Oh it’s so good. That whole album is just a revelation. Have you heard this cover though? :P AGSKSFAFAHDK!!!!! they were also very formative for me as well! i didn’t know items them at the time but when i was a bubba/toddler my mum used to sing me “all my loving” when i was scared and couldn’t sleep 🥺 and i def used to sit in the lounge room listening to her (original) vinyl copy of sgt. peppers way before vinyl was cool again. I had a storybook by Slovak writer Daniel Hevier when I was a kid which featured a story called ‘John Lennon and the steel bullet’ which was about his murder. Read that a lot, then my babysitter told me he was a real man and played some songs.

Then I saw Help when I was 8 years old and I was hooked on how silly these guys were, and spent a lot of time learning to tell them apart :P. Got a bunch of bootleg cassette tapes and listened to them non stop all the way through to the end of high school…nowadays I like to put them on in the car when I need something to sing along to so I don’t fall asleep on long drives. I know all the lyrics! I used to be able to list songs by album, chronologically… Let it Be is an album that always surprises me when I go back to it, it’s so raw and so good.

There was a point in time here on tumblr dot com when Beatles-hate was very much the mode, I guess because they were a boomer band and we were rebelling against everything boomer? It would be nice if the passage of time meant the millennials were too busy having kids and angsting about their impending midlives to bother with that kind of thing, and the rest of us can enjoy the Beatles in peace.

I haven’t seen Get Back yet, but watching the trailer it was unexpectedly profound to watch footage of them recording takes that ended up on Let It Be.

