Sometimes people leave you
Halfway through the wood.
Do not let it grieve you,
No one leaves for good.
You are not alone.
No one is alone.
Stephen Sondheim, “Into the Woods”
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/668973245463166976.
